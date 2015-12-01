Where are they now? BBC Sound Of... acts from 10 years ago

What we said then: A British soul singer who will warm your heart one minute and break it the next. She sings love songs that avoid being saccharine and bland and has enough pop sensibility to acquire a large and devoted following.

What she said: "I want my music to have an effect on people. But I'm not interested in celebrity."

What happened: Success. Corinne's two albums to date have sold over 5m copies worldwide and she's been nominated for countless awards, including the Mercury Prize in 2010 for second album The Sea. The first ever female winner of Sound Of... was a Mercury judge in 2015, making everyone wonder when her next album is coming. Soon?