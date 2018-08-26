Six truths about city life from On the Town

Musical theatre. Is there any problem it can't solve – any experience it cannot reflect? We say no.

In August 2018, John Wilson conducts the London Symphony Orchestra and a starry cast of musical theatre stars in Broadway blockbuster On the Town, a highlight in a season of Proms specials celebrating the late, great Leonard Bernstein.

Bernstein's 1944 musical is a celebration of New York and of city life at its finest – but there’s plenty that will still resonate with city-dwellers of today. For example...