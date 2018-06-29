In quotes: 10 singers with unashamedly massive egos

"I open the debate…" Kanye said on Twitter in 2013, "The 2nd verse of New Slaves is the best rap verse of all time… meaning… OF ALL TIME IN THE HISTORY OF RAP MUSIC, PERIOD." That's a relatively calm statement for a man who appears to be incapable of leaving any hyperbole unvaulted over (he's since deleted it).

For example, during a 2009 episode of the VH1 show Storytellers, he starts with a relatively humble thought, then completes it with some superb mirror-kissing: "God chose me. He made a path for me...I am God's vessel. But my greatest pain in life is that I will never be able to see myself perform live."

And while there's no shortage of further examples of his colossal confidence, the full essence of his self-regard in flight is apparent in this excitable claim to Sway on Sirius XM, in 2013: "I am Warhol. I am the No.1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh. Walt Disney. Nike. Google."