7 of the most startling moments in the history of the Proms

Ever since it started in 1895, the Proms has pushed musical boundaries and challenged tastes, especially by commissioning new works deemed ahead of their time. Most are celebrated by Prommers, but sometimes not, leading to consternation in the Royal Albert Hall, or at the previous Proms HQ, Queen's Hall, which was destroyed during World War II.

At other times, the Proms has flirted with politics, often inadvertently. In 1968, for example, it became the unlikely scene of a protest against the Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia, resulting in perhaps the most notorious Prom of all time.

Fifty years on, and with the piece that caused such a fuss - Antonín Dvořák's Cello Concerto in B minor - getting a new outing at Prom 24: A Hero's Life, we look back at that night, and other startling moments in 124 years of the festival.