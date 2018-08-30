7 of the most unexpected meetings between musicians and politicians

Famously, Elvis met President Nixon, so did James Brown, and Beyoncé sang At Last at President Obama's 2009 inauguration, much to the annoyance of Etta James, as the Guardian reported. George Harrison also had an audience with a president - Gerald Ford - after Ford's son Jack invited him and Ravi Shankar for lunch at the White House in 1974.

Ten years later, Michael Jackson made an appearance with President Reagan. Possibly wanting to upstage Elvis, who met Nixon in something approaching a jump suit, Jacko came wearing a glittering military coat and sash, and one white glove. To make things even stranger, he was being awarded the Presidential Public Safety Communication Award for allowing Beat It to be used in a public service announcement denouncing drink driving.

Reagan peppered his speech with dad gags. "Well, isn't this a thriller?" he began. "I hope you'll forgive me, but we have quite a few young folks in the White House who all wanted me to give you the same message. They said to tell Michael, 'Please give some TLC to the PYTs.' Now I know that sounds a little 'off the wall', but you know what I mean. And, Michael, I have another message from our fans in the Washington DC, area. They said, 'We want you back.' So when you begin your greatly awaited cross-country tour, will you please be sure to drop off here in the nation's capital?"

In response, Jackson managed just, "I'm very, very honoured. Thank you very much, Mr President and Mrs Reagan."

What Reagan wrote in his diary about the day is fascinating: "A ceremony on the S[outh] Lawn to honor young Michael Jackson who is the sensation of the pop music world - believed to have earned $120 mil. last year. He is giving proceeds from one of his biggest selling records to the campaign against drunk driving. He is totally opposed to drugs & alcohol & is using his popularity to influence young people against them. I was surprised at how shy he is."