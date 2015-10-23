6 ways Adele is the perfect imperfect pop star

I represent the majority of women and I'm very proud of that."

From these humble beginnings outside of a pub in Notting Hill (as winner of the BBC Sound of 2008) to the 2013 Academy Awards, Adele hasn't had the stereotypical sleek look people sometimes associate with superstars. That's not to say she's not glamorous, far from it, just that there are many ways to rule the world.

Or as she explained to People magazine:

"I've never wanted to look like models on the cover of magazines. I represent the majority of women and I'm very proud of that."