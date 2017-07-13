Eight mysteries buried in the music of this year's Proms

The mystery: Between 1898 and 1899 English composer Edward Elgar wrote his Enigma Variations - 14 different variations on an original musical theme, which he called Enigma. The 14 variations each have named inspirations and dedicatees, ranging from Elgar's publisher (the famous Nimrod variation is wordplay on the name Jäger, the German for hunter) to a friend's dog. The only theme without a dedication is the main theme. Elgar wrote: "The Enigma I will not explain - its 'dark saying' must be left unguessed." He also said, "Over the whole set another and larger theme 'goes', but is not played," adding to the intrigue. Was there also an invisible melody that, if uncovered, would harmonise with the original theme and its variations?

The debate: Regarding the hidden melody, famous musicians and critics including Yehudi Menuhin and Jerrold Northrop Moore have weighed in, suggesting famous tunes that could fit the bill, including Rule Britannia, Auld Lang Syne and Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star. But no one has looked into the mystery more intently than American violin teacher Bob Padgett, who, the New Republic reported, believes it's a Lutheran hymn from the 16th century, Ein feste Burg.

As to the "dark saying", interest has focussed on incidents and people in the composer's personal life that might have been unmentionable at the time. In a 2000 article, a musicologist posited that Elgar was secretly gay. But Elgar biographer Michael Kennedy, who died in 2014, seemed to bring much more evidence to bear on his theory that Elgar may have met a young Welsh actress and dancer, Dora Nelson, while he was composing the piece and later had a lovechild with her, called Pearl. As reported by The Arts Desk in 2011, Kennedy received a letter from National Gallery director Sir Kenneth Clark in 1968 alleging that Dora had come to work for him as a cook. Clark's circle, including the composer William Walton, had all taken it for granted that this woman's then-adult daughter was Elgar's child. Clark also said had felt no objection to being the signatory on a passport which named her Elgar. And so, the big question: was secret love Elgar's fabled "dark saying"?

Solved? Many think Elgar, when he wrote about including an unplayed theme in the work, was simply having people on. And regarding the "dark saying", there has yet to be a substantiating piece of evidence connecting Elgar to his supposed love child.

