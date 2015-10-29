10 most memorable pop and rock stars on Desert Island Discs

Radio 4's Desert Island Discs was first broadcast in 1942, but it took until the 1980s before musicians from the world of pop and rock started appearing regularly as castaways. Now when they do, it often becomes an event to rival such legendary episodes as when the (admittedly very good) Austrian/British opera singer Elisabeth Schwarzkopf picked only her own recordings in 1958. Nonetheless, many great musicians have yet to feature (Dylan, Bowie, Ringo, Jagger, Albarn), and some, like Keith Richards, you might have sworn had been on before. Not so with Keef, who made his Desert Islands debut on 25 October.