Noel or Liam? Match the celebrity insult to the Oasis brother

By Fraser McAlpine

Oasis In Their Own Words is a new BBC documentary that charts the rise and 15-year peak of one of Britain's most beloved bands. Both Noel and Liam Gallagher discuss the highs and lows of their exceptional run, during which Oasis achieved 8 UK No.1 singles and the same amount of UK No.1 albums.

Both Gallagher brothers are naturally gifted with a sharp wit and caustic views, Noel the natural storyteller, Liam the wild card with a knack for hitting the nail on the head. Over the years they've both had plenty to say about their various musical rivals, but the question is, can you tell a Noel insult from a Liam one?

WARNING: contains potty-mouthed insults! It’s the Gallaghers, after all...

