The 8 weirdest things to be banned from music festivals

This week, the internet exploded when it was reported that Reading + Leeds Festivals had banned pineapples. Forget the fact that the only fruit most punters usually consume during the annual rock hullabaloo is via a six-pack of cider, pineapples are now verboten. Organisers feared an epidemic of spiky-topped tropical fruit at the 2017 event thanks to fans of the Oxford band Glass Animals, who have taken to bringing pineapples to their gigs after a lyric in the song Pork Soda. Drummer Joe Seaward said it would be a "challenge" for people to bring pineapples to Reading + Leeds - and it certainly will be now they've been added to the list of officially banned items, next to fireworks and glass.

But wait! "The tongue may be slightly in cheek on this one," a festival spokesperson admitted to BBC News. It turns out they were twisting our melon all along. Even so, turning up to the gate with a barrow-load of pineapples is probably not recommended unless you want to look like a lemon. Guava you than me, etc.