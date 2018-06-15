7 emotional songs by musicians who miss their father

Not all absences are permanent. Justin Bieber's relationship with his father has been a complex one over the years. The teen romance between his parents broke up when Justin was a baby, and for a while, his dad wasn't a big part of young Justin's life. The two grew closer as Jeremy Bieber started to take more of an active role in his care (and the Instagram above shows they're getting somewhere), but his ascent to fame brought new difficulties to the relationship.

Reaching out to his dad for support, Justin composed a piano balled in 2008 called Where Are You Now, a soulful lament for a missing parent in which he pleads "Now that I'm half grown / Why are we far apart?" and "Take my hand and walk with me / Show me what to be". Hidden in the extra tracks of his album My World 2.0, it reflects a young man feeling adrift from his roots.

In 2010, Justin told the New York Times he wants to inspire hope in people with similarly difficult relationships: "That song is about my dad and having him not always being there. But my dad and I now have a great relationship. And I'm fine that stuff like that is coming out. I want to sing about things that are going on in my life, and a lot of people will be able to relate to it."

Note: There's some speculation as to whether this song formed the basis of Justin's hit single Where Are Ü Now, but while both songs linger on the line "where are you now that I need you?", the latter was created from the bones of another piano demo, a song called "The Most" which Diplo and Skrillex remixed into a dance banger.