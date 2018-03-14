Strange things artists have worn on stage and the reasons why

Lady Gaga has sported many an impressive outfit, but perhaps nothing has grabbed as much attention as her infamous meat dress, which she wore at the MTV Video Music Awards 2010 (she subsequently had faux-meat dresses made for her Born This Way Ball tour). Designed by Franc Fernandez and styled by Nicola Formichetti, it became instantly iconic and highly controversial. "I love Lady Gaga, but as someone who also loves animals, it was really difficult for me to sit next to Lady Gaga while she was wearing that outfit," Ellen DeGeneres, who is vegan, said. "But it did make me ask myself, what's the difference between her outfit and an outfit made of leather?"

BBC News came up with five interpretations for it, ranging from an anti-fashion statement to a commentary on ageing and decay, and a consideration of our hypocritical attitude to meat. Vogue saw it as a "powerful political statement, rather than just another attention-grabbing outfit", and a reference to a speech Gaga had made, The Prime Rib of America, during which she urged the US military not to discriminate against gay men and lesbians from serving in the army. They quoted the singer from a Financial Times interview, in which she said the law prevents the military from enjoying "the greatest cut of meat my country has to offer... You saw the prime rib of America speech so you knew it was about equality, but nobody else knew that. Everyone just saw pork. It wasn't pork! It was prime rib and plain steak."

The dress has been preserved by taxidermists, effectively making it one huge piece of beef jerky.