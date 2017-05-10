Unmissable new music at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 with BBC Introducing

This May Radio 1's Big Weekend comes to Hull, and BBC Introducing will be there in full-force, showcasing some of the most exciting new music from around the UK today.

The artists on our line-up have been discovered by our nationwide network of BBC Introducing local shows and include four special returners. Taking to our stage at Big Weekend, the 24 acts follow in the illustrious footsteps of artists such as Blossoms and Izzy Bizu. Don't miss out - these lot are definitely ones to watch...