8 things to watch for at the BRITs 2018

Dua Lipa has five nominations, Ed Sheeran has four, Justin Timberlake’s performing and so is Stormzy. The BRITs are almost upon us…

The awards take place on Wednesday 21 February, live from the O2 Arena – and BBC Music will be there, bringing you all the gossip from the red carpet and backstage. You can follow the action on Music News LIVE from 17:00.

In the meantime, here are some of the big themes and talking points to get you prepared...