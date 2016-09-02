Cockney rebels: 12 EastEnders stars who tried to fashion a pop career

Spare a thought for Sid Owen who played one of EastEnders' longest-running (and best-loved) male characters, Ricky Butcher; he can try his hand at a pop career or go on a reality show like Strictly Come Dancing, as he did in 2012, but he will always be Rickaaaaaaay! to almost everyone. In 2000, Owen put out a cod-reggae version of the 1982 Sugar Minott hit Good Thing Going on Australian label Mushroom Records, which also released the Neighbours and Home and Away theme tunes, and music by the Minogue sisters and Peter Andre. In fact, it was the latter who the producers were no doubt trying to emulate, right down to a sun-kissed video with Ricky - sorry, Sid - wandering along the beach and splashing about in the water. The single reached No. 14, but a recorded follow-up never saw the light of day. He was back in Walford by 2002.