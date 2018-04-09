8 lesser-known heroes who played the iconic moment on your favourite songs

Hit songs have a habit of creating arguments, and Baker Street, one of 1978's biggest songs, is no exception. There's disagreement over whether the immortal fanfare at the start of the song was written by Gerry Rafferty or made up in the studio. There's disagreement over who actually played that saxophone solo, and even some disagreement over whether the melody was inspired by another song entirely.

Early Gerry Rafferty demos do contain that soaring melody played on a guitar, which appears to have been influenced by the opening refrain of a jazz tune called Half a Heart by saxophonist Steve Marcus. Gerry brought in saxophone ace Raphael Ravenscroft to play it, although Raphael would later claim to have made the tune up on the spot. Further muddying the waters, Stuart Maconie would later write a spoof music factoid in the NME claiming that the sax part had been played by Blockbusters host Bob Holness, which was widely repeated as the truth.

For his part, Raphael, who died in 2014, claimed the song had come to get on his nerves, telling a radio interviewer in 2011: "I'm irritated because it's out of tune... It's flat. By enough of a degree that it irritates me at best."