7 incredible cult musicians to learn more about

This is a feast for Jeff Buckley fans, featuring both snippets of a session he recorded for BBC London radio station GLR (not heard since it was first broadcast) and a previously unreleased interview tape in which he talks about his love for Europe. It's in Europe that we find him in this fascinating documentary, specifically in London on 18 March 1994 when he was visiting the city for a photo shoot, the GLR appearance and his first proper London concert. Those who were with him - his manager, label boss and agent - recall the events of that day, when he was still largely unknown, painfully shy, but excited because his first commercial recording, the EP Live at Sin-é, had just come out in Britain. His only album, Grace, was released in August 1994.