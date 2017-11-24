6 emotional music videos that made the star cry

Years before Sinéad let her feelings flood out, another singer sat on a soundstage, surrounded by crew and equipment and cameras, feeling a little bit lost and vulnerable. Michael Jackson was taking his first steps away from being a surprisingly mature child performer - with songs about schoolyard crushes and whatnot - and into the world of complex adult emotions. In the case of She's Out of My Life, these would include despair and regret to such a profound degree that he struggled to finish a single take of the song without breaking down in tears, and would later write that he felt "so rich in some experiences while being poor in moments of true joy".

In the CD booklet for the re-released Off the Wall - the album the song is on - producer Quincy Jones later recalled: "When we recorded it with Michael, I know it was an experience he'd never even thought about to sing in a song, 'cause it's a very mature emotion. And he cried at the end of every take, you know. We recorded about - I don't know- 8-11 takes, and every one at the end, he just cried, and I said, 'Hey, that's supposed to be, leave it on there.'"

Consequently, when Michael came to record the video, which is a sedate affair - just him in a darkened room emoting for all he is worth - the tears came as they always had. There's a little edit to spare his blushes, but it does nothing to lessen the emotional intensity.