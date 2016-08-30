How the BBC reported 11 seismic moments in the history of music

Alistair Cooke's Letter from America series was broadcast on the BBC from 1946 to 2004, making it the longest-running speech radio programme in history. In this episode, he reflects on the reporting of the news that Elvis had died, and it's fascinating listening. Cooke seems both curious and appalled by the sheer amount of coverage the passing of the King received, saying, "I think it's a dubious reflection on the world's press - the press of the English-speaking world, anyway - that it seems to have assumed we were all as interested in him, his life, his origins, his money, his drug taking, as we might be assumed to be interested in the late John Kennedy or Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. So, if ever an appetite was glutted by the newspapers, this was one."

One can't even imagine what Cooke would have thought of the reporting of the death of David Bowie in our current 24-hour, social news cycle.

