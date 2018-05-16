Shake it off! 6 epic pop beefs that eventually thawed

They were friends and then they weren't, and the fall-out happened because of a dispute over... backing dancers. Katy Perry explained her side of the story to Late Late Show host James Cordon in an episode of Carpool Karaoke, saying that three backing dancers who had worked with her asked if they could go on tour with Taylor Swift. Katy wasn't on a "record cycle", so she said yes, but added: "I will be on a record cycle in about a year, so be sure to put in a 30-day contingency in your contract, so you can join me when I say I'm going back on [tour]." A year later, the dancers joined Katy, royally annoying Taylor, who told Rolling Stone: "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me."

Cue a pair of diss songs: Taylor's Bad Blood is apparently about Katy, and Katy's Swish Swish with its lyrics of, "Your game is tired / You should retire / You're 'bout as cute as / An old coupon expired," is apparently about Taylor.

"I'm ready for that BS to be done," Katy also said to Cordon, and it was indeed Katy who took the beef off the grill by sending Taylor an actual olive branch earlier this month. As Newsbeat reported: "Swifty, who is about to start her Reputation tour, shared a video of the package she received from Katy - which appeared to include a note with the words 'miscommunications' and 'deeply sorry' written on it." Taylor said on Instagram, "I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me."