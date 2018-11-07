Can you spot the pre-fame celebrities in these music videos?

J-Lo has sold 40 million albums and her films are thought to have collectively grossed $3 billion, though she didn't get her big acting break in Money Train until she was 26. Before that, she earned a crust as a dancer, first for boyband sensations New Kids on the Block, and then for Janet Jackson.

The video for That's the Way Love Goes features Janet casually relaxing in her apartment with a posse of friends - all of whom happen to be attractive dancers - and moody male model musicians, who are casually sat on the stairs. Lopez busts some moves in the flat, and then she bust a move for fame and fortune soon after. "She was supposed to do the whole Janet tour, but she only did the That's the Way Love Goes video," Jackson told Vibe magazine in 2001 (via Vogue). "Then she called and she said she wanted out, because she wanted to do her own thing."