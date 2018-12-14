10 of the weirdest music news stories of the year

Anyone who thought Axl Rose was having a funny turn when he tweeted positively about International Women's Day last March could think again - in 2018 he proved the W in W. Axl Rose stands for woke. The controversial Guns N' Roses frontman proved he'd been keeping up with the US election/Russian interference story when in January he fired off a terse four-letter missive on Twitter at California Congressman Devin Nunes, the House Intelligence Committee chairman who'd been accused of alleged surveillance abuses.

The Appetite for Destruction singer reserved most of his ire for Donald Trump, though. When the president ripped into Jeff Sessions in September complaining that "we don't have an Attorney General", Axl retorted, "and we don’t have a President"; when Trump blamed poor forestry management for the California Wildfires, Axl tweeted: "Um, actually it's a lack of federal funding that's at the 'root' of the purported forest mismanagement. Only a demented n' truly pathetic individual would twist that around n' use a tragedy to once again misrepresent facts for attempted public/political gain at others' expense."

It was all a far cry from the besmirching of minority groups on the band's 1988 song One In A Million; in fact, as the Guardian reported [warning: contains adult language] Guns N' Roses pulled the offending track from a reissue of Lies in May because of racist and homophobic language.