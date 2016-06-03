12 of the best moments from BBC Music Day 2016

Will Young is everyone's cup of tea
We enjoyed Will Young's performance from a Bristol herbal tea factory - especially his fashion-forward hairnet and headband combo. Listen again to Radio 2's coverage.
Game Of Trombones
Game Of Thrones is filmed in Belfast, so it was a brilliant kind of logic that found the Ulster Orchestra performing the hit series' theme tune from inside the Stormont Parliament Buildings. You almost expected Daenerys to fly in on a dragon. Watch BBC Northern Ireland's full coverage, presented by Colin Murray.
Morph gets involved
We were delighted to see animated TV legend Morph joining in the fun with his butternut squash double bass, courtesy of BBC Radio Bristol.
Amy Wadge - hero of the day?
While many of us were still tucked up in bed, singer-songwriter Amy Wadge was 450 feet up in the air, braving the cold and wind to sing her own composition for BBC Music Day on top of the Severn Bridge. All at 6.55 in the morning. That's real dedication to the cause. Hear the whole Severn spectacular on BBC Radio Wales.
A Birmingham New Street flash mob
Ruby Turner and the Town Hall Gospel Choir surprised travellers at Birmingham New Street station with an impromptu performance. See the whole thing on BBC One's Songs Of Praise this weekend.
Jarvis - the voice of the tram
Still on the subject of public transport, if you're on a tram in Sheffield you might hear Pulp star and 6 Music broadcaster Jarvis Cocker doing the announcements. Just don't get so soothed by his voice that you fall asleep and miss your stop.
Zig and Zag do their bit
CBBC's Zig & Zag crafted this funky composition for BBC Music Day before they even finished breakfast.
Lost and Found cover Valerie
The cast of CBBC show Lost & Found Music Studios dropped in to do a cover of one of their favourite songs.
Travis get brassy
Two Scottish institutions came together at Glasgow Barrowlands in the form of Travis and the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra. Hear the full concert courtesy of BBC Radio Scotland, and watch a clip of the show on iPlayer from tomorrow.
Orchestral brilliance in Bristol
An incredible concert at Bristol's Colston Hall for Radio 3 In Tune found award-winning violinist Jennifer Pike playing with the Bristol Neurological Choir and the Southwest Open Youth Orchestra - the UK's only disabled-led regional youth orchestra.
Celebrating punk past and present
6 Music's Radcliffe and Maconie broadcast live from Manchester's Lesser Free Trade Hall, commemorating Sex Pistols' seminal gig there 40 years ago. Local punkers Pins were on hand to demonstrate that their influence still looms large.
A moment of Reflex-ion
A day of incredible musical happenings concluded in spectacular style with BBC Music Day Ambassador Nile Rodgers introducing his old muckers Duran Duran on stage at Cornwall's Eden Project. Listen to the whole thing on Sara Cox's show. And roll on BBC Music Day 2017!