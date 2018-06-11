What makes a winning World Cup song?

This method is not foolproof, however. Dizzee Rascal and James Corden made No.1 in 2010 with the andante-paced Shout at just 98 BPM. The schlarger-y but catchy This Time (We'll Get It Right) by the England World Cup squad of 1982 made it all the way to No.2 at a languid 83 bpm, while 1986's We've Got The Whole World At Our Feet - at the optimum 125 BPM - only made it to No.66 in the charts. That's almost entirely on account of its lacklustre delivery though.

It's also worth noting that songs that are more carnivalesque, a word not readily associated with the English game, will often be faster. Dario G's Carnaval De Paris clocks in at a frenetic 135 bpm and is a proper banger.