7 things that were still a part of our lives when Arctic Monkeys released their debut album 10 years ago

Ten years ago, on January 23, Arctic Monkeys released Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, and if that doesn't make you feel old, reading the below list certainly will.

The quintuple platinum-selling album is still the fastest-selling debut in British music history and, more than that, it marks a moment in time when the tectonic plates of both culture and business were shifting hysterically. For four lads from Sheffield it was just an album and always will be. Yet after Whatever People Say I Am... came out everything seemed to change in the music industry, as we'll find out.

But let's first remind ourselves of the history of this great British band: