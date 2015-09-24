Heaven sent: Chvrches are a perfect pop band for our times

Before CHVRCHES formed, its three members were all playing in their own bands (including The Twilight Sad, Blue Sky Archives and Aereogramme), and only got together in November 2011 because Martin Doherty and Iain Cook had decided to work on some pop songs. Iain asked Lauren Mayberry to sing on them because he happened to be producing her band at the time. One of the songs they had from very early on was their first download release Lies, which brought them to the attention of the Guardian in May 2012, before they had even played a gig. By the end of the year, they'd been nominated for Sound of 2013.

In an interview with Pitchfork, Martin put this success down to their mixed backgrounds: "The stuff that people perceived as potential weaknesses in the beginning - a bunch of random folk, different ages, different backgrounds, that we weren't all skinny 19-year-olds - ended up becoming our biggest strength. People could see that it was real."