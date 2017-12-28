6 memorable moments from 25 years of Jools’ Annual Hootenanny

Ed Sheeran doesn’t like to be pigeonholed. He’s penned tropical pop songs, Irish jigs, sentimental ballads, and he even has a James Bond theme in the locker. But in 2014 he subverted expectations with a part-reggae rendition of Stevie Wonder song Master Blaster (Jammin’), complete with Jools on the piano. He even ditched the traditional acoustic guitar for an electric model. Not what you’d expect from Ed, but he’s a master of the unexpected.

Ed’s back again for the 25th Hootenanny, and this time he promises a "surprising cover of a classic British rock song". Get your guessing hats on and prepare for something amazing.