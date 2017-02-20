7 moments to watch for at the Brits 2017

There were calls for a Brits boycott last year, after black artists were omitted from every category (except the international ones).

In response, organisers overhauled the voting system, improving the representation of both women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds amongst the judges.

Perhaps as a consequence, all but one of the best British male nominees this year is from a BAME background: with Kano, Skepta, Michael Kiwanuka and Craig David pitted against David Bowie.

"This is a dream come true and the increase in diversity is a great thing,” Kiwanuka told BBC News – but Craig David said he wasn’t expecting to win.

“David Bowie’s career has been so epic,” he said. “He influenced me and so many other artists. There's no competition."

With grime entering its imperial phase, it would be remiss of the Brits not to recognise the genre. The best chance for a win comes in the best breakthrough category, where Skepta and Stormzy lead the field.