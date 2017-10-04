How Introducing kickstarted the careers of your favourite musicians

There's a lovely moment at the start of this clip, taken from The Shires' performance at BBC Scotland's The Quay Sessions, in which Ben Earle pauses to thank the BBC for crucial early support of his band: "They basically said from Day One, way before the record deal, 'we love you guys and we love country and we'll support you,' and they have done, every step of the way."

What he didn't say was that Introducing's first encounter with Ben was as the singer in self-styled "UK Black Eyed Peas" #1 Citizen, or that he had been taken to an Introducing Masterclass at Abbey Road studios by the BBC Music Introducing team at Beds, Herts and Bucks in 2011. Two years later when he found himself beguiled by country music and formed The Shires with Chrissie Rhodes it was BBC Three Counties that offered them their first interviews and sessions.

They were signed before their 10th gig, becoming the first ever English country act to be signed to a major Nashville label, having been featured on the BBC Radio 2 documentary on British country music, Nashville UK. Bob Harris was a crucial early supporter too, and BBC Radio 2 have playlisted them from their first single, through two Top 10 albums and the ultimate accolade, a Global Artist trophy at the 2017 Country Music Association awards in Nashville.