How much money do pop stars make from Christmas hits?

"It looks as if it's never going to go away," Slade's Jim Lea told the Guardian in 2011 about Merry Xmas Everybody, which he co-wrote with Noddy Holder. "It could be here in 200 years' time. I think it's because of the way the melody lilts around and it's got a happy-sad feel. It sounds nostalgic." The 1973 hit certainly shows no signs of going away in 2018, perhaps because, as Noddy told the BBC in 2009: "To me, it doesn't date - it seems to me as if it sounded as though it was recorded yesterday."

Guesstimate yearly revenue: According to the Daily Mail, citing a 2016 Channel 5 programme, Eamonn & Ruth: A Million Pound Christmas, Merry Xmas Everybody is the top-selling seasonal tune and could bring in as much as a staggering £1m a year. Previously, in 2015, they suggested the track makes half of that.

What do the artists say? Jim told the Guardian, "I'm comfortable, that's the best way to put it," whereas Noddy told the BBC: "It is definitely a pension plan, yes. It was never designed to be that way but it has taken on a life of its own, definitely... It's been used for adverts, it's been used in movies, it's been used for all sorts of things."