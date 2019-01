The 'First Fifty' top new acts selected for next year's Great Escape Festival in Brighton descended on London in November for a series of gigs.

Three acts championed by BBC Music Introducing came together at The Courtyard Theatre's basement bar for a special showcase:

Jerry Williams (supported by BBC Music Introducing Solent)

Love Ssega (supported by BBC London Introducing)

Sam Fender (supported by BBC Music Introducing in the North East)

Listen to them performing live...