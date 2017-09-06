7 musical comebacks that defied medical odds

"I felt like an a******, but my doctor told me not to worry, it happens to everybody," said Patti Smith after she fell offstage during a show in Tampa, Florida in 1977. Her 15-foot plummet into the orchestra pit was so violent it left her with several broken vertebrae in her neck, as well as some broken bones in her face and a head wound that was sewn up with 22 stitches. But as she told Circus magazine the same year, she was in good hands - she was being treated by "the same doctor who took care of Keith Richards when he fell off the stage" - and she juggled physical therapy sessions with working on a follow-up to the Patti Smith Group album Radio Ethiopia, which had been less of a commercial success than her label had hoped for after her acclaimed debut, Horses.

The resulting album, 1978's Easter, was the breakthrough her label had been hoping for, bolstered by the popularity of the Bruce Springsteen co-written single Because of the Night. In a 2012 interview with Uncut, Smith denied that the fall was a result of her being "stoned", revealing instead that the road crew for Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band (who she was supporting) had failed to provide enough space for her to perform in. "I was being careful on the stage because there wasn't as much room or light. I didn't whirl around as much as usual, but when I hit the monitor with my foot, it was half hanging over the lip of the stage. We needed more space and light, and we didn't get it, and I had an accident."

She also revealed that she continued to feel the consequences of the accident, adding: "I still suffer from it. My neck… I still get discomfort, spinal discomfort. It's nothing I can't live with."