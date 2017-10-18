7 strange quirks in pop videos that you can't unsee

Both Prince and George Harrison were among the artists inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. Prince not only opened the award ceremony with a performance of his own, but also closed it in mic-drop style during a performance of While My Guitar Gently Weeps in honour of Harrison, who had died in 2001. As the song begins, Prince near the back of a stage shared with Harrison's son Dhani, Tom Petty, Steve Winwood and Jeff Lynne, the mood is sombre, and respectful. Then Prince, in flashy red Stetson, steps forward and proceeds to rip out an utterly phenomenal solo; for him, the best form of tribute is clearly making the song sound as absolutely cosmic as possible. Having completely owned the stage, at 6:10, he removes his guitar, casually throws it up it to the sky, and strolls off as if nothing much just happened. Where is the guitar? Is it still up there?

