Are these the worst singers who made it big?

The difference between Florence Foster Jenkins and a good many of the people on this list is that she believed herself to be a wonderful singer in the conventional sense, and who can blame her? Her job was to turn up at recitals, open her mouth and emote, putting her all into every syllable like proper singers do, and she received a rapturous response every time she did so. The only difference in this case is that Florence Foster Jenkins had a piercingly shrill tone, poor breath control and a sense of pitch that was not so much wayward as downright ungovernable.

But, and this is key, she was hugely loved, not least by her husband St Clair Bayfield, who fought hard to shield his wife from her harshest critics. Not that there were that many. Noël Coward and David Bowie were fans, and she had such a wealth of personal charm that she even managed to fill Carnegie Hall. Her audience most certainly did not go there for the usual reasons people attend classical concerts, but nor did they come to mock. As Meryl Streep said to the the Sunday Times, while promoting the movie Florence Foster Jenkins in which she took the lead role: "It wasn't just that she was bad, but that she was bad with heart."