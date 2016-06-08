7 concerts that caused chaos, and what happened next

Storms hit New York last Sunday, 5 June, resulting in the cancellation of the last day of the annual Governors Ball festival. For Kanye West, who was billed to perform, this meant making alternative plans - he made a surprise appearance at radio station Hot 97's Summer Jam alongside his G.O.O.D Music labelmates, then leaked news of an impromptu 2am gig at the 1,500-capacity Webster Hall in Manhattan's East Village.

We say leaked, but news slipped out via his wife's Twitter feed (she has 45m followers) and, frankly, things weren't going to end well. Chaos erupted on the the streets, the gig was cancelled and attempts to find other venues fell through, too. The most anyone saw of Kanye that night was out the sunroof of a car as he made this way through the hordes of people, some of whom got to shake his hand. Read about the incident as it unfolded on BBC Music News LIVE.

In this instance, the mere promise of a gig caused chaos, but fortunately nobody was hurt. There have been times in music history, though, when gigs have ended in real riots, or even tragedy. Here are seven examples, all of which, in different ways, led to change.