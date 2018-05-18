6 music biopics we'd like to see

Music films are hard to get right. The music either gets pushed to the side in favour of wild tales of excess, or becomes too much the focus of proceedings, leaving non-fan audiences struggling to work out what all the fuss is supposed to be about.

But there are still many tales that deserve to be told, many artists whose lives and work would make a compelling movie. So with the arrival of the trailer for the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, and with news of a Wiley film in the works, here are a few other (made-up) projects we'd like to see green-lit for future release.