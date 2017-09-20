10 of the most beautiful gig venues in the UK

St Luke's Church, built between 1811 and 1832, was used as a concert hall as well as a parish church, until it was hit during one of the heaviest periods of bombing in the Liverpool Blitz on 5 May 1941. The church's roof, interior, bells and pipe organ were all lost, but the walls were left standing, and the ruin became a symbol of resilience, Churchill saying of the city soon after, "I see the damage done by the enemy attacks, but I also see the spirit of an unconquered people." St Luke's, known locally as the Bombed Out Church, became a memorial garden, and its upkeep was taken over in 2007 by members of Urban Strawberry Lunch, a music and community arts group. It holds an annual commemorative event for the Liverpool blitz and has also hosted gigs by bands such as The Kooks, Spaced, and British Sea Power. More recently, it also saw strange unholy rituals as one of the main sites of The KLF's bizarre mini festival Welcome to the Dark Ages.

Like us on Facebook, on Instagram at bbcmusic, or follow us on Twitter @bbcmusic