Exclusive session videos from SXSW 2018

Austin, Texas makes a fair claim of being the live music capital of the world. At no time is this truer than during South by Southwest festival when the entirety of the downtown area becomes an enthralling melting pot of different sounds, from the tumult of street performers and buskers on every corner, to the thrum of live bands spilling out from Austin's seemingly endless array of venues.
But of course this eccentric, beguiling image is only one part of Austin's identity. We invited a BBC Music Introducing artist from each of the radio networks' SXSW showcases to help us create a musical portrait of this fascinating city. Take a tour of Austin during SXSW with these four session videos...
Austin's most iconic road, 6th Street, is the beating heart of the downtown area. At all hours of the day during SXSW you can expect to find something going on here. Rhys Lewis embraces this spirit, with an impromptu, stripped-back performance on a corner just off 6th.
Rhys Lewis has been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Oxford
From the interstate highway that bisects Austin, 6th Street continues out towards the East and becomes a diverse mix of shops, food spots and dive bars with a more low-key vibe. It was in a Tex-Mex diner there that we caught up with Suzi Wu who laid down a unique version of her track Taken Care Of.
Suzi Wu has been supported by BBC Music Introducing in London
Drive about 15 minutes out from the bustle of central Austin and you can reach Barton Springs, a pool fed by the nearby natural springs that's long been a popular haunt amongst locals looking for a little relaxation. Goat Girl sat down for their very first acoustic session in this calm oasis by the side of the water, with just a turtle for an audience.
Goat Girl have been supported by BBC Music Introducing in London
Head further out of the city towards the North-East and you come across the enormous complex of Austin's rodeo arena, complete with its own completely colourful fairground. Against this backdrop Tayá delivered a beautiful, stripped-back rendition of Skin.
Tayá has been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Merseyside