Exclusive session videos from SXSW 2018

Austin, Texas makes a fair claim of being the live music capital of the world. At no time is this truer than during South by Southwest festival when the entirety of the downtown area becomes an enthralling melting pot of different sounds, from the tumult of street performers and buskers on every corner, to the thrum of live bands spilling out from Austin's seemingly endless array of venues.

But of course this eccentric, beguiling image is only one part of Austin's identity. We invited a BBC Music Introducing artist from each of the radio networks' SXSW showcases to help us create a musical portrait of this fascinating city. Take a tour of Austin during SXSW with these four session videos...