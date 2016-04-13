Record Store Day 2016: 9 BBC broadcasts celebrating vinyl and turntables

All this week, BBC Music are supporting Record Store Day, which takes places on Saturday 16 April. Steve Lamacq has declared it Record Store Week on his 6 Music show; Lauren Laverne will be broadcasting from Resident Music in Brighton on Friday; and our Record Store Day Playlist is live now, featuring selections from independent record shops across the country, including Spillers in Cardiff, Union Music Store in Sussex and Monorail Music in Glasgow.

Need more? Explore the world of vinyl with these docs and news features from the BBC archive.

Happy shopping, come Saturday!