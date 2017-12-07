10 surprising music moments from 2017 you've already forgotten about

Back in March, all 17 tracks from Ed Sheeran's Divide album entered the Top 20 at once, causing serious questions to be asked about how this sort of a thing could be allowed to happen, and to wonder how we could stop the precious variety of the charts from being smothered in such a way again. This despite the fact that the chart is supposed to be a reflection of what people are actually listening to, and for that week at least, it was a total Ed-fest.

The curious thing was the extent to which the chart became a serious hot topic for the duration of Ed's reign. There was outrage and despair, delight and confusion in equal measure. Dubbed "the Sheeran singularity" by music journalist Laura Snapes, Ed's division invasion became an actually unrepeatable event in July, when the Official Charts Company altered the rules so that only three songs can be eligible from an album in any given week.