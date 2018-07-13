10 of the weirdest excuses for gig cancellations

Last year, Justin Bieber called off dates during his Purpose world tour, citing "unforeseen circumstances" and later telling reporters he planned to relax and "ride some bikes". His decision created a debate around what would constitute valid reasons for cancellation, with John Mayer defending the decision, and Justin's manager Scooter Braun saying, "A man's soul and well-being I truly care about came first and we must all respect and honour that".

It wasn't the first time Justin had walked. In 2015 a concert in Oslo was cut very short over a concern for his health and safety. During the first song, Justin noticed that there was spilled water on the lip of the stage, which could've caused a slip hazard. So he grabbed a towel to mop it up. Unfortunately, his frenzied fans saw an opportunity to snatch at the towel, his hands, his feet, and generally squee. This did not sit well with Justin, who requested they stop, and then, when they didn't, said, "I’m done, I’m not doing the show," and left the stage.

He later apologised to the people further back in an Instagram post (above), saying: "In no way did I mean to come across mean, but chose to end the show as the people in the front row would not listen. Hopefully people will understand where I am coming from. I don't always handle things the right way but I'm human and I'm working on getting better at responding not reacting."