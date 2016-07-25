Acoustic Spice? Geri goes folk and 10 other dramatic changes in musical direction

It's hard to remember when you behold the supersmooth businesswoman she is today, but there was once a time when Victoria Beckham was the one most visibly struggling to find her feet outside Spiceworld. After a brief garage dalliance with Dane Bowers and True Steppers - the period curio Out of Your Mind - and a less-than-mindblowing debut solo album, Posh changed labels and recorded her first shelved album, a pop effort entitled Open Your Eyes.

Unhappy with its soft sound, she binned it and went seeking the sort of harder urban edge that doesn't come naturally to a native of rural Hertfordshire. She decided to work with Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon Dash, who was frank about his reasons for collaborating with her - "Because I see how much she gets photographed over here" - and apparently put a commensurate amount of effort into the sound of album Come Together, which was rejected by her label Telstar, and only saw the light of day this year when someone purchased a demo disc on eBay and uploaded the contents to YouTube. Suffice to say, Victoria's talents are definitely better employed in fashion than rap.