How to go from bedroom to big time: 8 tips for music success from Naughty Boy

You don’t fluke your way to headlining the first ever BBC Asian Network Live, which takes place on Saturday 30 April. Nor do you fluke your way to having a global hit with Beyoncé - 2015's Runnin' (Lose It All).

In 2009, when we first heard of Naughty Boy - Shahid Khan - he'd been producing music in his parents' garden shed, next to the family barbecue and a pile of coal. In that shed, he made songs like Daddy, Clown and Mountains with, and for Emeli Sandé. By 2013, he scored a No.1 featuring Sam Smith, La La La, and his music will soon cross the fabled 1 billion views on YouTube, not long after Little Mix achieved the same feat on 25 April.

Naughty Boy's a true crossover success story, still at the beginning of his career. But how did he do it? Here are a few tips gleaned from BBC interviews.