It's World Goth Day! Classic moments in pictures from the BBC archive

Being lumped together under a genre usually irritates bands, insofar as you won't find many that will say, "Our music is power metal with an undercurrent of liquid funk." Inventing genres is the job of music journalists, record shops and now streaming services, and a tricky label that's been employed over the year is goth, a loose genre that encompasses many artists that don't necessarily sound much like each other.

The phrase began to be widely used in the early-80s to describe post-punk bands with gothic overtones - musically and in their visual representation - and we still use it today to label groups like Evanescence. There's a lifestyle associated with the music, too - it's led to distinct fashion choices, and an interest in gothic literature and film - and, ever since 2009, goths have had their own day, 22 May, after 6 Music ordained it thus.

So, happy World Goth Day! We're celebrating by digging up these great shots from the BBC archive...