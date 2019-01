Having just one hit can set an artist up for life with healthy yearly royalty payments, but plenty of one-hit wonders forge second careers - in the music business and in different industries. If you're of a certain age, you'll know the nine songs in this quiz. But do you know what happened to the artists who released them? With 90s anthem Three Lions back in the charts at No.1, let's find out...

[Warning: Third-party content may contain ads and flashing images]