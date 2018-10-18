Auto-Tune at 20: 10 surprising facts about the divisive musical phenomenon

When Cher's Believe was released 20 years ago it quickly became the biggest hit of her career, and it also let a genie out of the bottle. Pitch correction had been around since the early-90s, but what was perceived in some quarters as a gimmicky effect placed on Cher's vocal around the 35 second mark would go on to revolutionise the sound of pop music.

Like skinny jeans, it was supposed to be just a fad, and yet Auto-Tune is still with us and all around us, the aural wallpaper of the 21st century. Loved and loathed in equal measure, it's as prevalent today as the electric guitar was 50 years ago. But for all its popularity, it's a musical phenomenon that is largely misunderstood. Here are some surprising facts about the divisive device...