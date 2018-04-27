9 of the most 90s things that ever happened to music

Before the 1990s, the idea that a song about British football could be a reasonable song in its own right seemed laughable. Then New Order's World In Motion set a new trend, by being a good New Order song that happened to have a bit of a sporting subtext and some loud chanting about "En-ger-land" to hammer the point home. After this, Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds gave us the surprisingly emotive Three Lions in 1996, a song which gave the battle between anguish and hope within England fans an operatic sense of drama.

Then there was a three way split in 1998 between the triumphalism of Fat Les and their Manc walk-spoofing Vindaloo; the tenderness of Del Amitri's Don't Come Home Too Soon (for the Scottish team, but with a fairly universal message); and the more wholesome England United (Echo and the Bunnymen, Space, Spice Girls and Simon Fowler of Ocean Colour Scene) singing (How Does it Feel to Be) on Top of the World? The full nobility and vulgarity of sport was finally properly represented within music.

After which Ant & Dec released the over-giddy We're On the Ball in 2002 and everything went back to where it started.

