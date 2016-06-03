BBC Music Day

Amy Wadge takes it to the Severn Bridge for #BBCMusicDay

What better way to start the day than performing on top of a bridge on a blustery day?

Grammy award winning singer, Amy Wadge, climbs the heights of the famous suspension bridge for #BBCMusicDay to perform a song she composed especially for the event.

Bristol's Gospel Generation Community Choir and Only Men Aloud stayed safely on terra firma for the rendition.

Now that is an incredibly long way down!

On terra firma

We are with you on this one guys! It's not that we are scared of heights or anything but... OK, maybe just a little bit.

