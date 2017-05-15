The extraordinary, untold story of the world's weirdest record label

"It put out the most bizarrely diverse set of records I've ever seen," says Tim Worthington, author of Top of the Box, a complete guide to its almost 300 singles. "Nothing that comes out has any correlation to what came before or after it, and sometimes you just think, 'Who on earth thought anyone was going to buy that?'

"But it gives you this amazing insight into life back then. I always think you can tell more culturally about a time from the mundane things than the landmark things. Like, you can tell more about the 60s from listening to Rod Stewart than The Beatles because he jumped on every trend going. It's the same with BBC Records. Its releases tell you what was actually popular; what people were thinking about; what they were hoping for. It's absolutely fascinating."