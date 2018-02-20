10 things you probably didn't know about the BRITs

Perhaps the most anarchic moment in the BRITs' 39-year history is when acid house pranksters The KLF opened the 1992 show by performing a metal version of their hit, 3am Eternal, with grindcore band Extreme Noise Terror, and KLF frontman Bill Drummond machine-gunned the audience with blanks.

It's well-known that Drummond was prevented from throwing buckets of sheep's blood over the crowd by Extreme Noise Terror, who were vegans, and lawyers for the BBC, who were broadcasting the event (instead, the band left a dead sheep at the entrance to the after-party). In 2000, however, he revealed that he originally planned to go even further - by cutting his own hand off live on TV.

"I thought that would be the ultimate thing, a way of taking it even further," he told the Observer. "I was inspired by the story of the red hand of Ulster, which you see on the Ulster flag. That comes from the story that, when the first people came to the region, there was a young man in the boat who wanted to be the first to claim it for his king or laird, so he chopped off his hand and threw it on to the beach. So in my head, I was chopping off my own hand and throwing it into the massed ranks of the music business, claiming it for myself."

Asked whether he was being serious, Drummond responded: "Yes, but it's hard... you end up going down an avenue where you are almost daring yourself. I bought the implement... and then... Jimmy talked me down, persuaded me that I didn't have to."